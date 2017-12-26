World

TASS: Russia starts forming permanent force grouping at Syria’s Tartus and Hmeymim

26 December 2017 | 10:50 | FOCUS News Agency
Picture: AFPTASS: Russia starts forming permanent force grouping at Syria’s Tartus and Hmeymim
TASS: Russia starts forming permanent force grouping at Syria’s Tartus and HmeymimPicture: AFP
Moskow. Russia has started forming a permanent grouping of forces at the Tartus naval facility and the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a conference call on Tuesday, TASS reported.
"Last week, the supreme commander-in-chief approved the structure and the personnel strength of the Tartus and Hmeymim bases. We have started forming a permanent grouping there," Shoigu said.
On December 11, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered the forces pullout from Syria. Russian Defense Minister Shoigu reported to Putin on December 22 that his order on the forces pullout from Syria had been fulfilled. Three military police battalions, the Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides and Russia’s bases at Tartus and Hmeymim will remain in Syria.
Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house) approved on Tuesday the ratification of an agreement between Russia and Syria on expanding the naval facility near the port city of Tartus, making it a full-fledged naval base.
According to the document, Russia’s vessels, including nuclear-powered cruisers, will be allowed to enter Syria’s waters and ports.

© 2017 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!

PICTURE OF THE DAY
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Home | Services | Archive | Partners | Banners | Radio Adds | About Us | Disclaimer | Contacts |
© 2017 FOCUS Information Agency The content published by Focus Information Agency and the technologies, used on its website, are protected by the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act. All the text, audio and video materials, photos, and graphics, published in the database, are property of Focus Information Agency, unless otherwise provided. The USERS and SUBSCRIBERS are under the obligation to use the materials from the database according to Focus Information Agency’s General Terms and Conditions as well as the applicable law of the Republic of Bulgaria.