Reuters: Germany says Iranian protesters deserve respect

Reuters: Germany says Iranian protesters deserve respect3 January 2018 | 14:03 | FOCUS News Agency
“The federal government considers it legitimate when people courageously protest their economic and political woes on the streets as is happening in Iran at the moment and they have our respect,” said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.
She urged Iranian authorities to initiate dialogue with the protesters and to respond proportionately to demonstrators who engage in violence, adding that Germany was alarmed by reports of deaths in six days of unrest.
CONNECTED ARTICLES
AFP: Tens of thousands gather across Iran for pro-regime rallies3 January 2018 | 09:37 | FOCUS News Agency
Tehran. Tens of thousands gathered in cities across Iran on Wednesday in a massive show of support for the regime after days of deadly unrest, state television showed, AFP reported.Open in new tab
Crowds chanted "Leader, we are ready" as images showed vast numbers marching through the cities of Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Gorgan and elsewhere.
The crowds waved Iranian flags and pictures of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as placards reading "Death to seditionists".
"We offer the blood in our veins to our leader," was another popular chant.
The rallies followed several days of unrest -- initially sparked by protests over economic problems but quickly turning against the regime as a whole - in which 21 people lost their lives and hundreds were arrested.
Khamenei blamed foreign "enemies" for the demonstrations in a speech on Tuesday.
AFP: US envoy calls for emergency UN session on Iran2 January 2018 | 21:34 | FOCUS News Agency
Washington. Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, said Tuesday that Washington would seek an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the protests in Iran, AFP reports.Open in new tab
"The UN must speak out in the days ahead, we will be calling for an emergency session," she said. "The people of Iran are crying out for freedom."
