World

Reuters: Germany says Iranian protesters deserve respect

3 January 2018 | 14:03 | FOCUS News Agency
Source: Focus Information AgencyReuters: Germany says Iranian protesters deserve respect
Reuters: Germany says Iranian protesters deserve respectSource: Focus Information Agency
Berlin. Germany said on Wednesday it was following developments in Iran with concern but stressed that protesters there demonstrating against economic hardship deserved respect, Reuters reported.
“The federal government considers it legitimate when people courageously protest their economic and political woes on the streets as is happening in Iran at the moment and they have our respect,” said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.
She urged Iranian authorities to initiate dialogue with the protesters and to respond proportionately to demonstrators who engage in violence, adding that Germany was alarmed by reports of deaths in six days of unrest.

© 2018 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!

CONNECTED ARTICLES
AFP: Tens of thousands gather across Iran for pro-regime rallies

AFP: Tens of thousands gather across Iran for pro-regime rallies

3 January 2018 | 09:37 | FOCUS News Agency
Tehran. Tens of thousands gathered in cities across Iran on Wednesday in a massive show of support for the regime after days of deadly unrest, state television showed, AFP reported.
Crowds chanted "Leader, we are ready" as images showed vast numbers marching through the cities of Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Gorgan and elsewhere.
The crowds waved Iranian flags and pictures of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as placards reading "Death to seditionists".
"We offer the blood in our veins to our leader," was another popular chant.
The rallies followed several days of unrest -- initially sparked by protests over economic problems but quickly turning against the regime as a whole - in which 21 people lost their lives and hundreds were arrested.
Khamenei blamed foreign "enemies" for the demonstrations in a speech on Tuesday.
Open in new tab
прочети затвори
AFP: US envoy calls for emergency UN session on Iran

AFP: US envoy calls for emergency UN session on Iran

2 January 2018 | 21:34 | FOCUS News Agency
Washington. Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, said Tuesday that Washington would seek an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the protests in Iran, AFP reports.

"The UN must speak out in the days ahead, we will be calling for an emergency session," she said. "The people of Iran are crying out for freedom."
Open in new tab
прочети затвори
PICTURE OF THE DAY
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Home | Services | Archive | Partners | Banners | Radio Adds | About Us | Disclaimer | Contacts |
© 2018 FOCUS Information Agency The content published by Focus Information Agency and the technologies, used on its website, are protected by the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act. All the text, audio and video materials, photos, and graphics, published in the database, are property of Focus Information Agency, unless otherwise provided. The USERS and SUBSCRIBERS are under the obligation to use the materials from the database according to Focus Information Agency’s General Terms and Conditions as well as the applicable law of the Republic of Bulgaria.