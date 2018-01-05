AFP: UN Security Council to meet Friday on Iran protests

AFP: UN Security Council to meet Friday on Iran protests5 January 2018 | 01:30 | FOCUS News Agency
Russia has criticized the US push for Iran to be discussed at the Security Council and it remained unclear whether Moscow or other council members would try to block the meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 pm (2000 GMT), said the mission of Kazakhstan, which holds the council presidency.
Reuters: U.S. call for U.N. emergency session on Iran is "destructive"5 January 2018 | 00:17 | FOCUS News Agency
Moskow. Russia considers a U.S. proposal for an extraordinary meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the turmoil in Iran “harmful and destructive”, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday, Reuters reported.Open in new tab
“We see no role for the United Nations Security Council in this issue,” he said, according to the agency. “Iran’s domestic affairs have nothing to do with the United Nations Security Council’s role.”
On Thursday, the U.S. delegation to the United Nations said it had formally requested a Security Council meeting for Friday at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) to discuss “ongoing developments in Iran.” The meeting has not yet been formally scheduled.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said this week that Washington was seeking emergency sessions on Iran at the United Nations in New York and at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Anti-government protests have swept Iranian cities and towns over the past week and 21 people have been killed in the unrest.
Commenting on the possibility of new U.S. sanctions on Iran, Ryabkov said such methods were “illegitimate”.
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert had suggested the U.S. government could impose sanctions against Iranian officials who repress peaceful protests.
Ryabkov said earlier on Thursday that the United States should not interfere in Iran’s domestic affairs, and that Moscow remained committed to the 2015 international deal to curtail Tehran’s nuclear program, which U.S. President Donald Trump has challenged.
AFP: US requests UN emergency talks on Iran on Friday4 January 2018 | 22:35 | FOCUS News Agency
Washington. The United States has requested a UN Security Council emergency meeting on the deadly unrest in Iran to be held on Friday, diplomats said, AFP reported.Open in new tab
Washington asked that the meeting be scheduled at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT).
A total of 21 people died and hundreds were arrested in five days of unrest that began on December 28 as protests over economic woes quickly turned against the regime in Tehran as a whole, with attacks on government buildings and police stations.
