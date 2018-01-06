AFP: 18 killed as minibus, truck collide in Guinea-Bissau

Picture: AFP

Eighteen people were killed and another 14 injured in the small west African state of Guinea-Bissau late Friday when a minibus collided with a truck, police and hospital sources said, AFP reports.One witness said the truck appeared to have been speeding when the driver lost control and collided head-on with the minibus near Bissauzinho, around 15 kilometres (15 miles) from the capital Bissau.Sources said the bus had been overloaded and that at least 10 of the injured were in a serious condition.Both drivers were killed and the minibus was totally crushed, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.Authorities issued an appeal for blood donors after the accident, which occurred around 8:00 pm (2000 GMT).Guinea-Bissau, which lies between Senegal and Guinea, is one of the poorest countries in the world.

