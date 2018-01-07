The Local: Two injured in explosion at Stockholm subway station

The Local: Two injured in explosion at Stockholm subway station7 January 2018 | 14:09 | FOCUS News Agency
The explosion was in Vårby Gård station, in Stockholm's south west, and left a 60-year-old man with serious injuries.
"There was something on the ground that the man picked up, and then it exploded," Sven-Erik Olsson of the Stockholm police told the TT news agency.
The Aftonbladet newspaper reported that the object was a hand grenade, though this remains unconfirmed.
A 45-year-old woman was also injured in the blast. The station and the nearby square have since been closed to the public.
The Vårby Gård station is on the Red Line (Röda linjen) on the way to Norsberg in Stockholm's south west.
© 2018 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!
CONNECTED ARTICLES
AFP: One dead, one hurt in blast outside Stockholm area metro7 January 2018 | 16:06 | FOCUS News Agency
Stockholm. One person died and another was slightly hurt Sunday in a blast outside a metro station in a Stockholm suburb, police said, AFP reported.Open in new tab
A man in his 60s died after succumbing to injuries sustained when "according to witesses he picked up an object off the ground which promptly exploded," police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson told AFP.
He died in hospital, police said on their website.
A woman aged 45 was also hurt, suffering facial injuries, police said.
The bLast occurred mid-morning at the Varby gard station in Huddinge, a southern suburb of the Swedish capital.
Police cordoned off the station and the square where the blast happened as the bomb squad moved in to investigate.
The Expressen and Aftonbladet newspapers said the device was a hand grenade.
"It is too early to say. Technicians are still working on it. Nothing indicates that the (injured) couple were targeted," said Olsson, adding there was nothing to suggest an act of terrorism.
A man in his 60s died after succumbing to injuries sustained when "according to witesses he picked up an object off the ground which promptly exploded," police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson told AFP.
He died in hospital, police said on their website.
A woman aged 45 was also hurt, suffering facial injuries, police said.
The bLast occurred mid-morning at the Varby gard station in Huddinge, a southern suburb of the Swedish capital.
Police cordoned off the station and the square where the blast happened as the bomb squad moved in to investigate.
The Expressen and Aftonbladet newspapers said the device was a hand grenade.
"It is too early to say. Technicians are still working on it. Nothing indicates that the (injured) couple were targeted," said Olsson, adding there was nothing to suggest an act of terrorism.
Reuters: Blast injures two in Stockholm; police say no terrorism link7 January 2018 | 15:22 | FOCUS News Agency
Stockholm. Two people were injured in an explosion outside an underground station in southern Stockholm on Sunday, authorities said, Reuters reported.Open in new tab
A police spokesman said an object exploded after it was picked up, adding there was no reason to believe the event was terrorism-related.
The underground station of Varby Gard and an adjacent square were closed while police carry out checks, they said in a statement.
A police spokesman said an object exploded after it was picked up, adding there was no reason to believe the event was terrorism-related.
The underground station of Varby Gard and an adjacent square were closed while police carry out checks, they said in a statement.