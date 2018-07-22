Reuters:EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks

Reuters:EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks22 July 2018 | 22:41 | FOCUS News Agency
Moscovici said that global trade tensions were high and threatened to escalate further, placing the multilateral system under significant pressure. He said, however, that the economic impact had been limited so far.
“The meeting has not been tense and we were in mutual listening mode and I hope that this is the beginning of something,” Moscovici said. “But still the positions are not similar.”
