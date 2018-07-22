World

Reuters:EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks

22 July 2018 | 22:41 | FOCUS News Agency
Picture: AFPReuters:EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks
Reuters:EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talksPicture: AFP
Buenos Aires. European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday that differences of position on trade tensions remained after talks among G20 finance ministers in Argentina but the meeting was not tense, Reuters reported.
Moscovici said that global trade tensions were high and threatened to escalate further, placing the multilateral system under significant pressure. He said, however, that the economic impact had been limited so far.
“The meeting has not been tense and we were in mutual listening mode and I hope that this is the beginning of something,” Moscovici said. “But still the positions are not similar.”

© 2018 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!

PICTURE OF THE DAY
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Rescue unit of Sofia Municipality came to help a squirrel at risk;
Rescue unit of Sofia Municipality came to help a squirrel at risk;
Home | Services | Archive | Partners | Banners | Radio Adds | About Us | Disclaimer | Contacts |
© 2018 FOCUS Information Agency The content published by Focus Information Agency and the technologies, used on its website, are protected by the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act. All the text, audio and video materials, photos, and graphics, published in the database, are property of Focus Information Agency, unless otherwise provided. The USERS and SUBSCRIBERS are under the obligation to use the materials from the database according to Focus Information Agency’s General Terms and Conditions as well as the applicable law of the Republic of Bulgaria.