AFP: UAE court sentences British student to life for spying

21 November 2018 | 13:52 | FOCUS News Agency
Dubai. A United Arab Emirates court sentenced British student Matthew Hedges to life in jail on Wednesday after convicting him of spying, a family spokesperson said, AFP reported.
"We can confirm that he was sentenced to life in prison," the spokesperson told AFP.
"The hearing lasted less than five minutes, and his lawyer was not present."
Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student, was researching the UAE's foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011 when he was detained at Dubai airport on May 5.

