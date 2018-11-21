AFP: UAE court sentences British student to life for spying

AFP: UAE court sentences British student to life for spying21 November 2018 | 13:52 | FOCUS News Agency
"We can confirm that he was sentenced to life in prison," the spokesperson told AFP.
"The hearing lasted less than five minutes, and his lawyer was not present."
Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student, was researching the UAE's foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011 when he was detained at Dubai airport on May 5.
© 2018 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!