AFP: Syria regime and rebels swap prisoners, Turkey says

24 November 2018
AFP: Syria regime and rebels swap prisoners, Turkey says

Istanbul. The Syrian government and rebels swapped prisoners Saturday in a "first important step" in building trust between the warring sides under a Russia-Iran-Turkey-brokered peace process, Turkey's foreign ministry said in Saturday, AFP reports.
"Certain individuals" were exchanged simultaneously in northwest of Syria, near the town of Al-Bab close to Aleppo, the ministry said, calling it a "pilot project".
While it did not give a precise figure of detainees involved, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on sources in Syria, said 10 prisoners from each side were exchanged.
Russia, Iran and Turkey are working to bring about peace in Syria under what is known as the Astana process.
Each country plays a key role in the conflict that started in March 2011. Russia and Iran have intervened on the side of Syria's government, ensuring its survival, while Turkey supports rebel groups in northern Syria to prevent Syrian Kurds establishing and expanding territory along its border.

