World

AFP: Brazil's Bolsonaro arrives in Israel for pre-vote visit

31 March 2019 | 11:23 | FOCUS News Agency
Picture: AFPAFP: Brazil's Bolsonaro arrives in Israel for pre-vote visit
AFP: Brazil's Bolsonaro arrives in Israel for pre-vote visitPicture: AFP
Tel Aviv. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Israel on Sunday just ahead of the country's polls in which his ally Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a tough re-election fight, reported AFP.

Bolsonaro was welcomed by Netanyahu and an official ceremony at the airport near Tel Aviv.

He will walk a diplomatic tightrope during the three-day visit as he seeks to shore up ties with Netanyahu while avoiding angering key Arab trade partners.

Bolsonaro's controversial pledge to move Brazil's embassy to Jerusalem is expected to be high on the agenda, as Netanyahu uses the occasion to boost his standing ahead of April 9 elections.

Months after promising the shift, which sparked an angry response from Palestinian leaders, Bolsonaro has yet to announce a timetable.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Bolsonaro suggested he was in no hurry to make a decision.

"Trump took nine months to decide, to give his final word, so that the embassy was transferred," Bolsonaro said.

"Perhaps now we will open a commercial office in Jerusalem."

While moving the embassy would please Bolsonaro's evangelical Christian support base, it would run the risk of provoking commercial retaliation from Arab states, some of which are major importers of Brazilian meat.

Netanyahu became the first Israeli prime minister to visit Brazil when he travelled there for Bolsonaro's January 1 inauguration.

In their discussions then, the two right-wingers talked up their budding "brotherhood" which they said would boost military, economic, technological and agricultural cooperation.

Netanyahu is facing a tough challenge from centrist former military chief Benny Gantz in Israel's elections and is also under threat of indictment on corruption allegations.

© 2019 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!

PICTURE OF THE DAY
In memoriam: Krasimir Uzunov
In memoriam: Krasimir Uzunov
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Focus Agency was distinguished at the fifth edition of Company of the Year;
Focus Agency was distinguished at the fifth edition of Company of the Year;
Home | Services | Archive | Partners | Banners | Radio Adds | About Us | Disclaimer | Contacts |
© 2019 FOCUS Information Agency The content published by Focus Information Agency and the technologies, used on its website, are protected by the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act. All the text, audio and video materials, photos, and graphics, published in the database, are property of Focus Information Agency, unless otherwise provided. The USERS and SUBSCRIBERS are under the obligation to use the materials from the database according to Focus Information Agency’s General Terms and Conditions as well as the applicable law of the Republic of Bulgaria.