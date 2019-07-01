World

AFP: Iran says European plan to bypass US sanctions falls short

1 July 2019 | 13:24 | FOCUS News Agency
Picture: AFPAFP: Iran says European plan to bypass US sanctions falls short
AFP: Iran says European plan to bypass US sanctions falls short Picture: AFP
Tehran. The mechanism set up by European powers to help Iran skirt US sanctions will be of limited use but it has highlighted a welcome distance between Washington and its allies, AFP reported Monday, citing Tehran's top diplomat.

The EU said Friday after a crisis meeting aimed at salvaging a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that the INSTEX payment mechanism was finally "operational" and that the first transactions were being processed.

"Although it does not meet the demands of the Islamic republic, (or) Europeans' obligations... it has a strategic value (in showing) that the closest allies of the United States are distancing themselves from America in their economic relations," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

"This will certainly have long-term effects," he added, during a speech broadcast on state television.

Britain, France and Germany launched the special payment system in late January after US President Donald Trump abruptly quit the nuclear deal last year and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Iran.

It is seen as key to EU efforts to preserve the deal but its promise of easing the bite of US sanctions, which have cut Iran off from the international financial system and decimated its oil exports, has been slow to materialise.

In response to the US measures, Tehran announced in May it would abandon some of the limits on its nuclear activities imposed under the deal, threatening to give up two others by July 7 if the other signatories to the accord do not help it break the US embargo.

INSTEX was designed to only support transactions in the pharmaceutical, medical and agricultural-food sectors.

© 2019 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!

PICTURE OF THE DAY
Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. June 30, 2019
Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet at the Korean Demilitarize...
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Focus Agency was distinguished at the fifth edition of Company of the Year;
Focus Agency was distinguished at the fifth edition of Company of the Year;
Home | Services | Archive | Partners | Banners | Radio Adds | About Us | Disclaimer | Contacts |
© 2019 FOCUS Information Agency The content published by Focus Information Agency and the technologies, used on its website, are protected by the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act. All the text, audio and video materials, photos, and graphics, published in the database, are property of Focus Information Agency, unless otherwise provided. The USERS and SUBSCRIBERS are under the obligation to use the materials from the database according to Focus Information Agency’s General Terms and Conditions as well as the applicable law of the Republic of Bulgaria.