US troop level in Syria stable despite announced withdrawal: AFP

Picture: AFP

The number of US troops in Syria remains roughly stable at just under 1,000 three weeks after President Donald Trump announced their withdrawal, a US official said Monday,reports.The withdrawal of American troops from Syria's northern border opened the way for Turkey's military incursion against Kurdish forces in the country.Trump's decision to protect oil fields in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor led the Pentagon to send reinforcements to that area while US troops move away from areas close to the Syrian border with Turkey, the US official said on condition of anonymity.Reinforcements have started to arrive in Deir Ezzor, while some troops have been sent to the north to help secure the withdrawal from that area and others have moved from Syria to northern Iraq.But overall, the number of American troops in Syria is similar to that before the announcement of the withdrawal in mid-October.

