World

TASS: US seeks major arms control deal with Russia and China, Trump says

5 November 2019 | 08:56 | FOCUS News Agency
Picture: AFPTASS: US seeks major arms control deal with Russia and China, Trump says
TASS: US seeks major arms control deal with Russia and China, Trump says Picture: AFP
Washington. The United States wants to strike a new arms control deal with Russia, China and possibly some other countries, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House before heading to Kentucky, TASS reported.

"We are looking at arms control right now. We are dealing with China, we are dealing with Russia. I think they would both like to do it especially as we are talking about nuclear weapons," Trump said answering a TASS correspondent’s question. "But we are looking at a major arms-control kind of an agreement right now with Russia and China and maybe somebody else," he noted.

Trump declined to answer a question whether Washington sought to extend New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

The New START Treaty, which was signed by Moscow and Washington in 2010, stipulates that seven years after it goes into effect, each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed missile launchers.

The document is set to remain in effect until February 5, 2021, unless it is replaced with another agreement on nuclear arms reduction. It can also be extended for no more than five years (until 2026) with the consent of both parties.

Moscow calls on Washington not to delay solving the issue on a possible extension of the treaty, which it has described as "a golden standard" in disarmament. However, the Trump administration has repeatedly signaled that the treaty’s extension was unlikely. However, it has not directly outlined its stance on this score.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times that if this treaty ceased to exist there would be no other tools in the world containing the arms race.

In early November, Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned that there was no time left to shape a full-fledged substitute for the New START. Moscow is ready to discuss with Washington control over new types of strategic strike systems, which are not covered by this deal, it stated.

© 2019 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!

PICTURE OF THE DAY
Astronomical centre in Ankara burns to ashes. November 4, 2019.
Astronomical centre in Ankara burns to ashes. November 4, 2019.
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Focus News Agency and Radio Network
Focus News Agency and Radio Network
Home | Services | Archive | Partners | Banners | Radio Adds | About Us | Disclaimer | Contacts |
© 2019 FOCUS Information Agency The content published by Focus Information Agency and the technologies, used on its website, are protected by the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act. All the text, audio and video materials, photos, and graphics, published in the database, are property of Focus Information Agency, unless otherwise provided. The USERS and SUBSCRIBERS are under the obligation to use the materials from the database according to Focus Information Agency’s General Terms and Conditions as well as the applicable law of the Republic of Bulgaria.