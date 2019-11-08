TASS: Third joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria to cover over 100 km

Picture: AFP

The total distance covered by the third joint patrol of Russian and Turkish troops in northeastern Syria will exceed 100 km, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday, as cited by"As of 10:00 am on November 8, the third joint patrol of the Russian military police and the Turkish border service began in the new border area located several dozen kilometers to the northeast of the Qamishli settlement. <…> The total distance of the patrol route will exceed 100 kilometers, covering several large settlements," the Russian Defense Ministry informed.The patrol includes Tigr, Taifun and BTR-80 armored vehicles of the Russian military police and Kirpi armored vehicles of the Turkish border service, the ministry added. Russian unmanned aerial vehicle Orlan-10 will monitor the route.Russia and Turkey set out on the third joint ground patrol mission in northeastern Syria on Friday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense informed earlier.On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. According to the document, as of noon October 23, Russian military police and Syrian border guards started to monitor the withdrawal of Kurdish military formations to the depth of 30 km from the border. On the outcomes of the agreement, Ankara stated that it had suspended its large-scale military operation in the area. However, Turkey retains control over the territories where it plans to relocate Syrian refugees in the future. The deadline for the Kurdish forces to withdraw expired on October 29.Turkey and Russia started joint patrolling in northeastern Syria on November 1. The first patrol took place in the area of Qamishli. The second patrol was held on November 5 in the area of Kobani.

