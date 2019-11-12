AFP: US expresses "grave concern" over situation in Hong Kong12 November 2019 | 05:03 | FOCUS News Agency
Hong Kong has endured 24 straight weeks of increasingly violent rallies aimed at securing greater democratic freedoms from China, which has ruled the city under a "one country, two systems" framework since its handover from the British in 1997. On Monday, a police officer shot a protester in Hong Kong in an incident shown live on Facebook, and a man was set on fire by a masked assailant during an argument.
