AFP: US expresses "grave concern" over situation in Hong Kong

12 November 2019 | 05:03 | FOCUS News Agency
Washington. The United States expressed "grave concern" Monday over the increasingly violent situation in Hong Kong and called for restraint by both security forces and protesters. AFP reports. "The United States is watching the situation in Hong Kong with grave concern," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Hong Kong has endured 24 straight weeks of increasingly violent rallies aimed at securing greater democratic freedoms from China, which has ruled the city under a "one country, two systems" framework since its handover from the British in 1997. On Monday, a police officer shot a protester in Hong Kong in an incident shown live on Facebook, and a man was set on fire by a masked assailant during an argument.

