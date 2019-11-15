AFP: Protests pile pressure on interim Bolivia president

Picture: AFP

Thousands of demonstrators marched through La Paz on Thursday, piling pressure on the government of interim president Jeanine Anez as she tried to consolidate power in deeply polarized Bolivia,reports.Columns of people streamed into the city from the neighboring town of El Alto for the second day running to decry what many said was a coup.Waving multicolored "wiphala" indigenous flags, many of the demonstrators chanted: "The time is now, civil war" and "Come back Evo!"Pledging early elections, Anez -- a previously obscure lawmaker -- proclaimed herself acting president on Tuesday after Evo Morales fled the country for Mexico, fearing for his safety amid deadly protests.Unrest erupted when Morales -- Bolivia's first indigenous president -- was accused of rigging the results of October 20 polls to gain re-election for a fourth term.Thursday's protests included Morales supporters like the "red ponchos" -- members of Morales' Aymara indigenous people -- as well as ordinary people fed up with the political events in the country."We are calling for the resignation of this racist president, this putschist," said Juan Gutierrez, an Aymara.Riot police had clashed with hundreds of Morales supporters on Wednesday night during the previous demonstration against Anez, whom Morales accused of carrying out a "coup."

