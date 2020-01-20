World

Turkey targets 'weakest link' Cyprus in regional dominance bid: AFP

20 January 2020 | 05:44 | FOCUS News Agency
Nicosia. Striving to extend its influence in the eastern Mediterranean where tensions revolve around energy resources, Turkey sees Cyprus as the weakest link in a regional alliance buffering Ankara's ambitions, analysts told AFP.

The bid comes as Turkey flexes its muscle across the Mediterranean from Libya to Syria, where Ankara has taken on diplomatic and military roles.

Although Turkish military action is not expected against Cyprus, analysts warn Ankara will increase pressure on Nicosia to deter it from completing its energy exploration plans.

"Since this has become an issue of national prestige for all parties concerned, Turkey will not back down," said Hubert Faustmann, a University of Nicosia professor and Cyprus director of the Bonn-based Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation.

