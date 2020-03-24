Reuters: Fast food closures sweep U.K., as even drive-thrus deemed unsafe

Reuters: Fast food closures sweep U.K., as even drive-thrus deemed unsafe24 March 2020 | 04:01 | FOCUS News Agency
In Britain, customers formed long queues in their cars, snaking around corners as they waited to get a last Big Mac from McDonald’s drive-thrus before closings on Monday. People shared pictures of their last McDonald’s meals on Twitter, with one user in Glasgow saying she had sworn to eat healthier but “decided to have one last one for a while.” Her picture show a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, fries and a drink.
