Reuters: Fast food closures sweep U.K., as even drive-thrus deemed unsafe

Source: Focus Information Agency

McDonald’s Corp, Yum! Brands Inc’s KFC fried chicken chain, Coca-Cola Co unit Costa Coffee and Subway sandwich shops were among restaurants that shuttered all locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland by the end of Monday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus,reports. The breadth of the closure ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday reflects rising global urgency over the severity of actions needed to stop the virus. McDonald’s, which had shut its dining rooms, extended closures to include take-out and drive-thrus, which have been spared so far in the United States.In Britain, customers formed long queues in their cars, snaking around corners as they waited to get a last Big Mac from McDonald’s drive-thrus before closings on Monday. People shared pictures of their last McDonald’s meals on Twitter, with one user in Glasgow saying she had sworn to eat healthier but “decided to have one last one for a while.” Her picture show a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, fries and a drink.

© 2020 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!